Analysts Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of VMC opened at $191.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.16. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,409,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.