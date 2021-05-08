Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $70.33

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of FN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
