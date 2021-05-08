Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $70.33

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

