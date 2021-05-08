Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $26.67

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

