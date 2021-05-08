Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 9,961 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 467.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.80 ($7.12).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

