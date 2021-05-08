Andrews P. Hines Sells 10,000 Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Andrews P. Hines sold 10,000 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

