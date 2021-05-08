Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 68477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 255,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,420 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 73.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

