Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BUD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

