ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.38. 605,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,787. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit