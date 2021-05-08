ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.38. 605,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,787. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.