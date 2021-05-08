Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. Appian has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

