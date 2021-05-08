Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

