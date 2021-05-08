Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) rose 23.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 11,639,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 2,076,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.
Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)
Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.