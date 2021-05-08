Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) rose 23.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 11,639,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 2,076,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

