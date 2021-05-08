Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.90.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

