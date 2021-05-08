AR Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,669 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,398,000.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

