AR Asset Management Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 3.0% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.