Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARAV opened at $5.00 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

