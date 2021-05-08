Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARAV opened at $5.00 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Earnings History for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit