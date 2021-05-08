ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.02.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.