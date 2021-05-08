Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

