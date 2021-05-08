Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 986.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $342.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 354,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,033,636.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,290 shares of company stock worth $55,986,806. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

