Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 6,055 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

