ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on MT. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

