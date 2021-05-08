Archetype Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 144,461 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 423.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

EZU stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

