Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases 487 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

