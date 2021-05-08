Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 1,920 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

