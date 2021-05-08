Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

