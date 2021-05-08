Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 224 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Open Text were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 68.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Open Text by 9.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Open Text by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.94 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

