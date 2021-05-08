Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $189.86 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.08 and its 200 day moving average is $306.80. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

