Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 177,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

