Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.820-2.980 EPS.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

