Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,265 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

