Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

