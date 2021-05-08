Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

