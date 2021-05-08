Arrow Financial Corp Invests $1.71 Million in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit