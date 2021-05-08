Arrow Financial Corp Invests $1.71 Million in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

