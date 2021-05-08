Arrow Financial Corp Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

