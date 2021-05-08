Arrow Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,755,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

