Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

