Arrow Financial Corp Sells 72 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

