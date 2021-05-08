Arweave (AR) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $23.92 or 0.00040544 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $798.84 million and $14.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017222 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

