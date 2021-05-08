Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sells 26,072 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Farinacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96.

NYSE ASAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

