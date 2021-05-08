Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 15,960 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.07 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.