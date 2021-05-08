Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.05 Million in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of At Home Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.76 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.