Associated Capital Group, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

AC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

