At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in At Home Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 304,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

