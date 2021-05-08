Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to $0.65 at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.65 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

