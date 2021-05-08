Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 5,643,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,902. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

