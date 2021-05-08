Atlantic Trust LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 65,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

