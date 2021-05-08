Atlantic Trust LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 89.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 126,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.29 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day moving average of $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

