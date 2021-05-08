Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 26,250 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OPRX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

