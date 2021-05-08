Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

