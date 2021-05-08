Atlantic Trust LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

