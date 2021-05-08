Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

